Karthi welcomes Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to parenthood, Vanitha Vijayakumar defends the couple amid surrogacy row

Actor Karthi has welcomed actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan to parenthood by sending a handwritten note to the couple. Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to share the picture of the card and thanked the Tamil actor for his thoughtful gesture.

“Welcome to parenthood. God bless you four,” the Ponniyin Selvan actor wrote. Nayanthara and Vignesh announced that they have become parents to twins Uyir and Ulagam on Sunday.

Here’s the picture:

Karthi wishes Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Karthi wishes Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

The wish from Karthi comes amid a lot of speculation about the birth of the twins. On October 10, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara took to social media to announce that they are welcoming their twin boys. Vignesh wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa ❤️ We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️ All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️ Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great (sic).”

There was speculation whether the couple the couple chose surrogacy, with many questioning if the due process was followed. In January this year, India has banned commercial surrogacy.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in a statement that a probe will be conducted into the matter to ascertain whether the norms were followed by the couple. He said, “According to norms, those aged 21 years and under the age of 36 can donate oocytes (ova or eggs). We presume this could have been done that way… director of health services will be asked to examine if it was done according to norms.”

Meanwhile, actress Vanitha Vijayakumar of Bigg Boss Tamil fame has come out in support of the couple. In a strongly worded Instagram post, she took on people who are criticising and questioning Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. She wrote, “What is more beautiful than the Birth of 2 innocent children born to loving parents who can provide and give them the life all children deserve to have. Spoiling the most beautiful moments of someone’s life must be punishable under the law first (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijaykumar)

In the wake of the row, Vignesh Shivan shared a cryptic Instagram post, “Everything comes to you at the right moment. Be patient. Be grateful.”

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, who first worked together in Naanu Rowdy Thaan, have been dating for nine years and tied the knot this June in a grand wedding ceremony which had celebrities from across the country in attendance. A documentary on their wedding is set to be released on Netflix. Titled Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale, the film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.