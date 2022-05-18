Karthi starrer Viruman gets release date

Actor Karthi on Wednesday announced the release date of his upcoming film Viruman. The movie will release in cinemas worldwide on August 31, coinciding with the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Viruman is written and directed by M Muthaiya, who is known for making rural-based family dramas. He made his directorial debut in 2013 with Kutti Puli. His maiden collaboration with Karthi was the 2015 action drama Komban, which was also set in the rural backdrop. The poster of Viruman makes it clear that the upcoming film is also not any different.

In Viruman, Karthi sports the look of a village dweller and seems to fancy his machete. The film also marks the silver screen debut of Aditi Shankar, who is the daughter of director Shankar Shanmugham. It also stars Prakash Raj, Soori, Rajkiran, Myna Nandini, Manoj Bharathiraja and Karunas.

Viruman is bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Karthi, meanwhile, is also waiting for the release of the big budget period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The film, which will release in two parts, is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The first part of the movie will release in cinemas in September this year.