Karthi turns 43: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sam CS and others wish the Kaithi actor

Karthi turns 43 today. (Photo: Karthi/Facebook) Karthi turns 43 today. (Photo: Karthi/Facebook)

Actor Karthi turns 43 today. Hailing from a family of actors, Karthi made his silver screen debut with critically acclaimed film Paruthiveeran in 2007. He then went on to act in box office hits like Aayirathil Oruvan, Paiyaa, Madras, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Kaithi among more. He was last seen in Jeethu Joseph’s Thambi.

On his birthday, many celebrities from the film industry down south took to social media to wish the beloved actor.

Sam CS, who composed the score for Kaithi, tweeted, “Happy birthday @Karthi_Offl bro🙌. “On this wonderful day, I wish you the best that life has to offer! Happy birthday! Brother 🤗”#KarthiBirthdayCDP”

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj posted on Twitter, “Wishing my dearest brother @Karthi_Offl a very happy bday.😊💐 #HBDKarthi.”

Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a heartfelt wish along with a photo of Karthi on Twitter. He wrote, “Many more happy returns @Karthi_Offl sir! Your dedication and hardwork has always been an inspiration and I deem myself lucky for having worked with you on Kaithi. I wish you nothing but success and good health! Happy birthday sir🙏🏻😊.”

Gopal Balaji, a noted colourist in Kollywood, shared on Twitter, “Happy birthday @Karthi_Offl one of the kindest artist I interacted with. May force be with you…”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo music composer S Thaman also took to Twitter to wish the actor. “Wishing my dear brother ⁦@Karthi_Offl⁩ a very happy birthday 🥳 god bless U brother ♥️🎧Have a great successful musical year ahead 🎈Many many more happy returns #KarthiBirthdayCDP #HBDKarthi,” Thaman said via Twitter.

Film producer G Dhananjayan tweeted, “#HBDKarthi Happy Birthday @Karthi_Offl sir … wishing you a fantastic year ahead 💐🎂🎂.”

Happy birthday @Karthi_Offl bro🙌. “On this wonderful day, I wish you the best that life has to offer! Happy birthday! Brother 🤗”#KarthiBirthdayCDP — 𝐒𝐀𝐌 𝐂 𝐒 (@SamCSmusic) May 25, 2020

#HBDKarthi Happy Birthday @Karthi_Offl sir … wishing you a fantastic year ahead 💐🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/MDpPKP8zlI — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) May 25, 2020

Wishing my dearest brother @Karthi_Offl a very happy bday.😊💐

#HBDKarthi — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 25, 2020

Many more happy returns @Karthi_Offl sir! Your dedication and hardwork has always been an inspiration and I deem myself lucky for having worked with you on Kaithi. I wish you nothing but success and good health! Happy birthday sir🙏🏻😊 pic.twitter.com/Z5a6lgfhdG — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) May 24, 2020

Wishing my dear brother ⁦@Karthi_Offl⁩ a very happy birthday 🥳 god bless U brother ♥️🎧

Have a great successful musical year ahead 🎈

Many many more happy returns #KarthiBirthdayCDP #HBDKarthi pic.twitter.com/iivUIqOvPi — thaman S (@MusicThaman) May 24, 2020

Happy birthday @Karthi_Offl one of the kindest artist I interacted with. May force be with you… — Balaji Gopal (@gopalbalaji) May 25, 2020

Karthi was last seen in Jeetu Joseph’s Thambi, where he played the role of actor Jyotika’s younger brother. His future projects include Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, where he has been roped in to play one of the protagonists, Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd