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‘I tortured my fans for 3 years’: Karthi reflects on Japan and Vaa Vaathiyaar failures
Ahead of Sardar 2's release, Karthi reflects on his past movie choices like Japan and Vaa Vaathiyaar, acknowledging fan disappointment.
As Karthi gears up for the release of director PS Mithran’s Sardar 2, both the actor and his fans are highly hopeful that the spy thriller will end his slump. At its recent audio and trailer launch event, the actor promised that Sardar 2 will be the whole package and make up for the joy his fans have missed over the past three years because of some of his movie choices.
“My fans are the ones who always support me, no matter what. I know I tortured them a lot in these last three years. I did Japan (2023) because I really wanted to work with director Raju Murugan. That film didn’t turn out as I expected. Then, when I watched Aavesham (2024), I realised Japan should’ve been like that, but we missed the opportunity,” he shared.
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Why Karthi did Meiyazhagan, Vaa Vaathiyaar
Karthi continued, “Then I did Meiyazhagan (2024), which did not have any action scenes. I know my fans like action films, but Meiyazhagan felt like poetry, and I wanted to ensure that it existed in Tamil cinema. I’m glad you are celebrating the film now.”
Opening up about his critical and commercial disaster Vaa Vaathiyaar (2026), the actor noted, “I also wanted to work with Nalan Kumarasamy, as directors like him should always be making films. I did Vaa Vaathiyaar with him, thinking he should never face a dearth of artistes, and it was a fantastic experience. He is a great creator with immense knowledge of cinema. Directors of this era stand up when they see him; that’s when I realised how much they respect him. I am happy to have worked with him.”
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About Sardar 2
The actor added, “But this time, I won’t disappoint you. We’ve worked hard on this film. Mithran has put in so much effort to ensure that you all get the enjoyment you yearn for, and I’m sure you’ll love the movie.”
A sequel to Sardar (2022), Karthi’s last box-office hit as the solo lead, the spy thriller also features SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, and Rajisha Vijayan in key roles. The movie will hit the screens worldwide on Thursday, September 10.
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