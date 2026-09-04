‘I tortured my fans for 3 years’: Karthi reflects on Japan and Vaa Vaathiyaar failures

As Karthi gears up for the release of director PS Mithran’s Sardar 2, both the actor and his fans are highly hopeful that the spy thriller will end his slump. At its recent audio and trailer launch event, the actor promised that Sardar 2 will be the whole package and make up for the joy his fans have missed over the past three years because of some of his movie choices.

“My fans are the ones who always support me, no matter what. I know I tortured them a lot in these last three years. I did Japan (2023) because I really wanted to work with director Raju Murugan. That film didn’t turn out as I expected. Then, when I watched Aavesham (2024), I realised Japan should’ve been like that, but we missed the opportunity,” he shared.