Karthi says Suriya-Jyotika’s vow renewal triggered chaos in Kollywood: ‘Many didn’t get food’

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Actor Karthi has joked that his brother Suriya and sister-in-law Jyotika’s romantic vow renewal ceremony in Scotland earlier this year created domestic trouble for couples across the Tamil film industry, including himself.
Speaking at the trailer launch event for Suriya’s upcoming film Scene, with Jyotika present in the audience, Karthi said the ceremony had set an impossibly high standard for everyone around them.
“The love between these two is a bit over-the-top,” Karthi said, addressing Suriya and Jyotika directly. “It’s putting a ton of pressure on all the other couples. I can’t explain the bashing I’ve received. As soon as people got home, they were told, ‘Look at how they love each other, and then there’s you.’ Many people didn’t even get food at home because of this.” He paused before adding: “But it was beautiful.”
Jyotika-Suriya’s vow renewal
Suriya and Jyotika renewed their wedding vows in September 2026 at a church in Scotland, marking 20 years of marriage. The couple, who originally married in Chennai on September 11, 2006, chose the Scottish Highlands for the ceremony. Their children, Diya and Dev, were part of the occasion, with Jyotika walking down the aisle with their son while their daughter stood besides the actor. Karthi and other close family members were also present.
The ceremony was documented in a video shared by the couple on social media, with Jyotika writing an emotional note about wanting to continue growing alongside Suriya while preserving the friendship they share as partners, confidants and parents.
Suriya on Jyotika
At the same pre-release event, Suriya took the stage and spoke about Jyotika in terms that went beyond the usual public praise actors offer their spouses. He drew a distinction between the family he was born into and the partner he chose, and gave the credit for where he stands today to her.
Also Read: Suriya-Jyotika played a married couple on screen three days before real-life wedding
“I didn’t choose my father, mother, brother or sister. I was born in that house,” Suriya said. “But it’s not the same for my wife. If I’m standing here and doing the right thing at this time in my life, my wife has guided me through it. I have made many mistakes.”
He then addressed Jyotika directly. “Thank you for being you, Jyo. She is the best mother, the best friend, the best life partner. A very strong actor and person. If something is happening in my life, my wife is with me.”
Suriya’s career resurgence
Scene comes at a time when Suriya’s career has turned a significant corner. For several years, the actor struggled to find theatrical success despite critical acclaim. Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, both widely praised, released directly on OTT during the pandemic and never had a proper theatrical run. His return to cinemas was rocky.
The turnaround came with Karuppu, directed by and co-starring RJ Balaji alongside Trisha Krishnan, which released in May 2026 and became a massive hit, grossing over Rs 310 crore worldwide. It became the highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career. He followed it with Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Mamitha Baiju, which grossed over Rs 290 crore worldwide.
Scene, his third release of 2026, is directed by Jithu Madhavan, who previously directed Romancham and Aavesham in Malayalam. The film co-stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, with music by Sushin Shyam. Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj in what has been described as a crime comedy thriller. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their newly launched Zhagaram Studios in association with 2D Entertainment. Scene releases in theatres worldwide on Friday.