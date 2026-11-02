Karthi says Suriya-Jyotika’s vow renewal triggered chaos in Kollywood: ‘Many didn’t get food’

Actor Karthi has joked that his brother Suriya and sister-in-law Jyotika’s romantic vow renewal ceremony in Scotland earlier this year created domestic trouble for couples across the Tamil film industry, including himself.

Speaking at the trailer launch event for Suriya’s upcoming film Scene, with Jyotika present in the audience, Karthi said the ceremony had set an impossibly high standard for everyone around them.

“The love between these two is a bit over-the-top,” Karthi said, addressing Suriya and Jyotika directly. “It’s putting a ton of pressure on all the other couples. I can’t explain the bashing I’ve received. As soon as people got home, they were told, ‘Look at how they love each other, and then there’s you.’ Many people didn’t even get food at home because of this.” He paused before adding: “But it was beautiful.”