Karthi’s Sulthan to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, Aha

Actor Karthi’s latest hit Sulthan will be made available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from May 2. The Telugu version of the film will start streaming on Aha from April 30.

A post shared on Disney Plus Hotstar’s Twitter handle read, “What happens when a man who sets out to reform his brothers for good, finds himself stuck between the path of violence and the road to his love? Stay in, stay home & find out, in the @Karthi_Offl & @iamRashmika starrer #Sulthan, streaming from 2nd May(sic).”

Sulthan, bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, is written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame. The film marked Rashmika Mandanna’s debut in the Tamil film industry. It also stars Lal, Napolean, Hareesh Peradi, Ponnambalam and Yogi Babu.

Sulthan released in Tamil and Telugu on April 2 to mostly positive reviews. And the film managed to set the box office registers ringing in Tamil Nadu. It aided the recovery of the theatre business that had taken a huge hit owing to the contrarious-induced lockdown last year. The film sustained the momentum created by Vijay’s Master and Hollywood tentpole Godzilla Vs King Kong.

In his review of Sulthan, Manoj Kumar R of indianexpress.com wrote, “From Remo to Sulthan, it is a giant leap for Bakkiyaraj. The director has rid his writing of any and all attempts to rationalize every action of his protagonist. Instead, he puts his hero in a difficult situation, forcing him to make a choice. This builds up a lot of dramatic tension and helps us warm up to the hero who goes through a lot of trouble to do the right thing, which will allow him to sleep at night peacefully.”