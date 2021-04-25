Karthi shares first look of Sardar: ‘Excited to be joining hands with PS Mithran’

Actor Karthi on Sunday shared the motion poster of his upcoming film titled Sardar. The short clip gives an impression that the film will be a political drama. Karthi in the video features as an old man. He seems to be sitting in an interrogation room. The makers have not shared any details on the film as of yet.

Sardar, also starring Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijaya in the lead roles, is directed by PS Mithran, who is known for films such as Irumbu Thirai and Hero. The filmmaker took to Twitter to drop the first look of the film and wrote, “Here is the Curtain raiser for my next Adventure with @Karthi_Offl sir!” Karthi also expressed that he is excited to be a part of the film. “Excited to be joining hands with @Psmithran on this biggie,” he wrote. Raashii Khanna tweeted that she is “Elated to be working with @Karthi_Offl and @Psmithran in #Sardar.”

The makers are reportedly set to commence the shoot of Sardar from April 26. GV Prakash will score the music for the Karthi starrer. George C Williams and Ruben are onboard as cinematographer and editor, respectively. The film has been written by M.R Pon Parthipan, Roju and Bipin Ragu.

Karthi’s announcement comes right after his latest release Sulthan, which received immense love at the box office. At the Thank You meet organised by the makers earlier this month, Karthi credited Rashmika Mandanna for Sulthan’s big opening at the theatres.

Addressing his fans and media, the actor said Rashmika’s “huge fan base is one of the reasons for the big opening.” In response to Karthi, an overwhelmed Rashmika replied, “Don’t be so nice @Karthi_Offl sir.. you are going to make me cry now… It’s because of the film.. it’s because of the genuine hard work.. it’s because of all of us.”

On the work front, Karthi also has Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha among others.