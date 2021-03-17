Karthi reveals baby boy’s name, shares his first photo: ‘Let our surroundings be sweeter with your arrival’

Actor Karthi on Wednesday revealed the name of his baby boy on social media. Karthi and his wife Ranjani have named their baby boy Kandhan and Karthi shared this along with a photo of his baby’s hand.

“With much love, mom, sister, and I have named you Kandhan. Let our surroundings be much more sweeter with your arrival,” Karthi dedicated the Instagram post to his son.

Kandhan is another name of Lord Murugan. Karthi had announced the arrival of Kandhan on October 21 on Twitter. The Kaithi actor had thanked the doctors and nurses, and described the experience as “life changing”.

“Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. Need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god!” he had tweeted at the time. Karthi’s brother, actor Suriya, had also shared his feelings on the big news. “We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr Nirmala Jayashankar and team,” Suriya had tweeted.

Kandhan is Karthi and Ranjani’ second child after daughter Umayal, whom the couple welcomed in 2013. On the work front, Karthi will be seen next in director Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s Sulthan. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sulthan is set to release later this year. Besides, Karthi also has Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline.