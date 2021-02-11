scorecardresearch
Karthi on Suriya’s health: Anna is back home and all safe

Suriya had tested positive for coronavirus on February 7.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 5:47:38 pm
suriya, actor suriya, suriya birthdaySuriya was last seen in Amazon Prime Video film Soorarai Pottru. (Photo: Suriya/Instagram)

Tamil actor Suriya, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, ‘is back home and all safe’. His brother and actor Karthi shared his health update on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Karthi wrote, “Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes!”

Suriya took to Twitter on February 7 to share that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted, “I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side.”

