Karthi on Suriya’s health: Anna is back home and all safe

Suriya was last seen in Amazon Prime Video film Soorarai Pottru. (Photo: Suriya/Instagram)

Tamil actor Suriya, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, ‘is back home and all safe’. His brother and actor Karthi shared his health update on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Karthi wrote, “Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes!”

’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 7, 2021

Suriya took to Twitter on February 7 to share that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted, “I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side.”