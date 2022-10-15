Karthi on Sardar: ‘It’s an Indian spy-thriller without bikinis and six packs’

In retrospect, 2022 will turn out to be an important year in Karthi’s career. The young hero already had two big releases – Viruman and Ponniyin Selvan 1 – this year, and he is now gearing up for his upcoming Diwali release, Sardar. The film, directed by PS Mithram of Irumbu Thirai fame, is touted to be a spy-thriller, and it is also the biggest film in the hero’s career in terms of budget (excluding PS1, as it’s a multi-starrer).

The film’s new trailer was revealed at a grand event in Chennai with Karthi, PS Mithran, Laila, Raashi Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan in attendance. Speaking at the event, Karthi said, “People keep asking me if Sardar is touted to be a James Bond film, will it have bikini scenes and six packs? This is an Indian spy thriller without bikinis and six packs. So, it is for all family audiences.”

Talking about the biggest challenge in making the film, he said, “We announced that it’s a spy-thriller. So, our people will place the film next to all the spy films on Netflix and Amazon and compare it. So, we had to be very careful and had to give something fresh.”

Karthi is playing a dual role in the film. One character is called Sardar, an aging former agent, and the other character is a police officer named Viji. “In this day and age, we seek validation for everything we do by posting it on social media. But spies are people who do it without any kind of validation for the country. Is it possible to be that altruistic? If there exists a person like that how will he be? That’s what we have explored with Sardar,” Karthi added.

The film also marks the comeback of actress Laila, who was a leading star in the early 2000s. Her notable works are Dheena, Dhill, Pithamagan, Ullam Ketkume, and Nandha. Laila thanked director Mithran for bringing her back to the industry and trusting her with the role. She said, “It’s good to be back. With this film, I have acted with all of the stars of Karthi and Suriya’s family.”

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday is making his Tamil debut with Sardar, and he got nostalgic about coming back to Chennai after 30 years for the film. He said, “We used to shoot Hindi films in Chennai back in 1987. Now, I have come back here after 33 years for a film called Sardar. I just have one disappointment with the film… it is not getting released in Hindi despite being a pan-Indian film. It has a core message which will touch hearts across the country.”

Sardar is set to release on October 21.