Karthi’s next film Japan launched

Actor Karthi’s next film has been titled Japan. The movie was launched on Tuesday with a customary puja ceremony. Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film will be helmed by director Raju Murugan of Joker fame. And Anu Emmanuel will play the female lead.

“Delighted to announce that @Karthi_Offl starrer #Japan pooja happened today, need all your love,” tweeted the production company.

Raju Murugan’s movies are known for their politically heavy themes. He made a mark with his sociopolitical satire Joker. The 2016 film also took the acting career of Guru Somasundaram to the next level. His last directorial outing Gypsy, however, failed to strike a chord with critics and the audience.

Meanwhile, Karthi is basking in the back-to-back success of his films. Three of his films, Viruman, Ponniyin Selvan I and Sardar, which were released this year have all minted moolah at the box office. He had played a key role in director Mani Ratnam’s epic costume drama. It has crossed Rs 500 crore in its global theatrical collection. His last film Sardar, which was released during Diwali, also became a hit at the box office. It’s said that the film is one of the biggest solo hits of Karthi’s career so far.

Karthi will next be seen reprising the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in the second part of Ponniyin Selvan, which will hit screens next year. He also has a film lined up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster Kaithi and it will go on the floors after Lokesh completes his project with Tamil superstar Vijay.