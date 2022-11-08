scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Karthi’s next film Japan launched

Karthi is basking in the back-to-back success of his films. Three of his movies, Viruman, Ponniyin Selvan I and Sardar, which were released this year have all minted moolah at the box office.

japan tamil movieA picture from Japan film launch event. (Photo: Twitter/DreamWarriorpic)

Actor Karthi’s next film has been titled Japan. The movie was launched on Tuesday with a customary puja ceremony. Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film will be helmed by director Raju Murugan of Joker fame. And Anu Emmanuel will play the female lead.

“Delighted to announce that @Karthi_Offl starrer #Japan pooja happened today, need all your love,” tweeted the production company.

Raju Murugan’s movies are known for their politically heavy themes. He made a mark with his sociopolitical satire Joker. The 2016 film also took the acting career of Guru Somasundaram to the next level. His last directorial outing Gypsy, however, failed to strike a chord with critics and the audience.

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down as she speaks about battling myositis: ‘I’m in a difficult position, I hope to survive this’

Meanwhile, Karthi is basking in the back-to-back success of his films. Three of his films, Viruman, Ponniyin Selvan I and Sardar, which were released this year have all minted moolah at the box office. He had played a key role in director Mani Ratnam’s epic costume drama. It has crossed Rs 500 crore in its global theatrical collection. His last film Sardar, which was released during Diwali, also became a hit at the box office. It’s said that the film is one of the biggest solo hits of Karthi’s career so far.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

Karthi will next be seen reprising the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in the second part of Ponniyin Selvan, which will hit screens next year. He also has a film lined up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster Kaithi and it will go on the floors after Lokesh completes his project with Tamil superstar Vijay.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 02:28:42 pm
Next Story

Brahmastra BTS: Ayan Mukerji decodes how he shot the film’s epic climax with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt. Watch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebrity photos 1200
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement