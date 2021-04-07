Karthi credits Rashmika Mandanna for Sulthan’s big opening, she says ‘you are going to make me cry’

Karthi, along with the makers of Sulthan, celebrated the positive response the film received at a Thank You meet held on Wednesday. Karthi credited Rashmika Mandanna for Sulthan’s big opening at the theatres. Addressing his fans and media, the actor said Rashmika’s “huge fan base is one of the reasons for the big opening.”

When Rashmika got to know about Karthi’s compliment, she took to Twitter and wrote, “Don’t be so nice @Karthi_Offl sir.. you are going to make me cry now… It’s because of the film.. it’s because of the genuine hard work.. it’s because of all of us.”

Karthi also expressed that he “felt really happy when audiences were clapping for me and Gada in the climax of Sulthan.”

He also shared how his brother Suriya told him to believe in hardwork. “Anna (referring to Suriya) keeps telling me that our hardwork for one particular film needn’t always materialize and work out immediately. It’s like a savings bank account which will definitely benefit us later one day,” the actor said.

Sulthan, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, opened to positive reviews last week. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar gave four stars to the film. He mentioned in his review, “Every scene in the movie works both emotionally and logically. Bakkiyaraj composes scenes that allow him to take full advantage of the cinematic experience of showing 100-strong men dance in a battle formation. There are a few Zack Snyder-esque cinematic moments, especially in the climactic action sequence.”