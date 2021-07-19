Karthi confirms Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part epic, part 1 to release in 2022

Actor Karthi on Monday confirmed that his upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan will be released in two parts. And the first part of the epic fantasy drama will hit screens next year. “The golden era comes to life! (sic),” he tweeted while sharing a poster of the film.

Ponniyin Selvan is director Mani Ratnam‘s most ambitious movie yet. The film is based on iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the same name. Set in the backdrop of Chola Dynasty, the epic novel has been adapted for the big screen by Ratnam along with writer B. Jeyamohan, who has penned dialogues for the movie.

Ratnam has put together an all-star cast to match the size, scale and scope that the novel represents. The film stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

The five-volume novel, Ponniyin Selvan, narrates the story of Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually became Raja Raja Chola I. The king built the beautiful Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur, one of the largest temples in India. It is said that a major part of the film’s budget is being used to recreate majestic temples built during the period as film shootings are not allowed inside historically relevant temples in Tamil Nadu. And award-winning art designer Thota Tharani has taken up that challenge. Oscar-winner AR Rahman is taking care of the film’s score, and Ravi Varman is handling the camera.

After the delay in production caused by the second wave of coronavirus, Mani Ratnam resumed shooting of the film in Puducherry a couple of days ago. If everything goes as per plan, he is expected to complete the production by August this year.