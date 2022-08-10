Karthi confirms Kaithi 2, reveals when the film will go on floors

August 10, 2022 11:19:15 am
Actor Karthi is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Viruman, directed by Muthaiya. Also, the debut of director Shankar’s daughter Aditi, Viruman is hitting the screens on August 12. At a recent media interaction, Karthi was asked about the much-awaited project, Kaithi 2. Confirming the film, Karthi said, “Kaithi 2…we are planning for next year. After Logesh Kanagaraj finishes his film with Vijay, we will start Kaithi 2.”
Karthi also spoke about his recent meeting with Lokesh. He joked that Lokesh was worried that the actor is getting ‘fairer’. His reason for the concern is that his role of Dilli from Kaithi is not of a fair-skinned man and with Karthi getting fairer, it would be hard to achieve the look.
Ever since Vikram was released, there is huge anticipation for Kaithi 2 as it is part of the same universe as Vikram. Fans are curious to know whether brothers Karthi and Suriya will have a showdown in the future as Dilli and Rolex. However, makers have been tight-lipped about the future of the franchise.
Meanwhile, Karthi is also awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. Karthi plays the role of Vallavarayan Vandiyadevan, a messenger of Aditya Karikalan, who plays a vital role in stopping the coup against Cholas. The film has Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhivarman. The first single from the film, Ponni Nadhi, was unveiled recently and has raked in 13 million views on YouTube.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Pune: Two men arrested for stealing bikes, selling them posing as cops
How do we fight wildfires as temperatures rise?
Security expert warns UN Africa could be future IS caliphate
Delhi liquor row: Ensure colleagues don’t make petty statements, L-G Saxena advises Kejriwal
Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts to kill himself: reports
‘Always greeted players with a big smile’: Cricketing world mourns Rudi Koertzen’s sudden demise
Ghaziabad police book SP leader for making defamatory statements against Tyagi community
AFCAT 2 2022 admit card released: Here’s how to download
Punjab NDPS case: High Court grants bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia
Ireland beats Afghanistan by 7 wickets in 1st T20
DUTA to lead protest for ad hoc teacher absorption at Parliament today
Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show in an ethnic ensemble; see pics