scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Karthi confirms Kaithi 2, reveals when the film will go on floors

In a recent media interaction, Karthi, who is gearing up for the release of Viruman, spoke about the future of Loki Universe

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
August 10, 2022 11:19:15 am
A screenshot from Viruman trailerA screenshot from Viruman trailer

Actor Karthi is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Viruman, directed by Muthaiya. Also, the debut of director Shankar’s daughter Aditi, Viruman is hitting the screens on August 12. At a recent media interaction, Karthi was asked about the much-awaited project, Kaithi 2. Confirming the film, Karthi said, “Kaithi 2…we are planning for next year. After Logesh Kanagaraj finishes his film with Vijay, we will start Kaithi 2.”

Karthi also spoke about his recent meeting with Lokesh. He joked that Lokesh was worried that the actor is getting ‘fairer’. His reason for the concern is that his role of Dilli from Kaithi is not of a fair-skinned man and with Karthi getting fairer, it would be hard to achieve the look.

ALSO READ |Shankar on daughter Aditi debuting with Karthi’s Viruman: ‘She is in good hands’

Ever since Vikram was released, there is huge anticipation for Kaithi 2 as it is part of the same universe as Vikram. Fans are curious to know whether brothers Karthi and Suriya will have a showdown in the future as Dilli and Rolex. However, makers have been tight-lipped about the future of the franchise.

Meanwhile, Karthi is also awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. Karthi plays the role of Vallavarayan Vandiyadevan, a messenger of Aditya Karikalan, who plays a vital role in stopping the coup against Cholas. The film has Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhivarman. The first single from the film, Ponni Nadhi, was unveiled recently and has raked in 13 million views on YouTube.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 11:19:15 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nysa Devgan
Nysa Devgan parties with Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty and Banita Sandhu in London, see photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement