Karthi confirms Kaithi 2, reveals when the film will go on floors

Actor Karthi is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Viruman, directed by Muthaiya. Also, the debut of director Shankar’s daughter Aditi, Viruman is hitting the screens on August 12. At a recent media interaction, Karthi was asked about the much-awaited project, Kaithi 2. Confirming the film, Karthi said, “Kaithi 2…we are planning for next year. After Logesh Kanagaraj finishes his film with Vijay, we will start Kaithi 2.”

Karthi also spoke about his recent meeting with Lokesh. He joked that Lokesh was worried that the actor is getting ‘fairer’. His reason for the concern is that his role of Dilli from Kaithi is not of a fair-skinned man and with Karthi getting fairer, it would be hard to achieve the look.

Ever since Vikram was released, there is huge anticipation for Kaithi 2 as it is part of the same universe as Vikram. Fans are curious to know whether brothers Karthi and Suriya will have a showdown in the future as Dilli and Rolex. However, makers have been tight-lipped about the future of the franchise.

Meanwhile, Karthi is also awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. Karthi plays the role of Vallavarayan Vandiyadevan, a messenger of Aditya Karikalan, who plays a vital role in stopping the coup against Cholas. The film has Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhivarman. The first single from the film, Ponni Nadhi, was unveiled recently and has raked in 13 million views on YouTube.