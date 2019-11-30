Karthi: We shall do Kaithi 2

Kaithi sequel has now been confirmed by Karthi. Kaithi sequel has now been confirmed by Karthi.

Karthi, who is currently basking in the success of Kaithi, has confirmed that plans for making a sequel are underway. The actor was speaking at the audio launch event of his upcoming film, Thambi.

While speaking at the event, Karthi was talking about his experience during the shoot of Thambi. Towards the end, when a fan asked about Kaithi 2 and the actor said, “Yes, we shall do Kaithi 2.” He also went on to add that Lokesh Kanagaraj told him about an idea about the script and that he was curious to see how it takes shape. “It seems that the audience likes to see me wearing a lungi,” said Karthi.

In Kaithi, Karthi essays the role of a convict who is ready to go to any lengths to meet his daughter. The film also stars Narain and Dheena in pivotal roles.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Managaram fame, Kaithi was one of the big Diwali releases along with the Vijay starrer Bigil. The film opened to glowing reviews and also performed very well at the box office.

Lokesh Kanagaraj also revealed that he is willing to make Kaithi 2. While speaking to indianexpress.com, he earlier said, “Of course, the plans are on, but I don’t want to make Kaithi 2 immediately. Maybe, you can expect a sequel in three years.”

Karthi will be next seen in Thambi, which also stars his real life sister-in-law, actor Jyothika, as his sister. Thambi also stars Sathyaraj, Anson Paul and Nikhila Vimal in supporting roles.

