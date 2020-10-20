Karthi and Ranjani welcome baby boy

Karthi shared the news of his baby boy on Twitter. (Photo: Karthi/Instagram)

Actor Karthi took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that he and his wife Ranjani have been blessed with a baby boy. The Kaithi actor thanked the doctors and nurses, and described the experience as “life changing.”

He shared on Twitter, “Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. Need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god!”

Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. 🙏🏽 need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 20, 2020

His brother, actor Suriya tweeted, “We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr. Nirmala Jayashankar and team.”

This is Karthi and Ranjani’s second child. The couple became parents to their daughter Umayal in 2013.

On the work front, Karthi will be seen next in Sultan. He also has Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty.

