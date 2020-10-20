scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Karthi and Ranjani welcome baby boy

Actor Karthi and wife Ranjani welcomed their baby boy on Tuesday. This is the couple's second baby after their daughter Umayal who was born in 2013.

October 20, 2020 9:06:43 pm
karthi baby boyKarthi shared the news of his baby boy on Twitter. (Photo: Karthi/Instagram)

Actor Karthi took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that he and his wife Ranjani have been blessed with a baby boy. The Kaithi actor thanked the doctors and nurses, and described the experience as “life changing.”

He shared on Twitter, “Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. Need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god!”

His brother, actor Suriya tweeted, “We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr. Nirmala Jayashankar and team.”

This is Karthi and Ranjani’s second child. The couple became parents to their daughter Umayal in 2013.

On the work front, Karthi will be seen next in Sultan. He also has Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty.

