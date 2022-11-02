Sardar producer gifts Toyota Fortuner to director PS Mithran as Karthi’s film continues good run at box office

Actor Karthi and producer Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures are on cloud nine as Sardar has turned out to be a blockbuster. As the spy-thriller continues to mint money at the box office, the producer has extended a nice gesture to the film’s director PS Mithran by gifting him a Toyota Fortuner.

Sardar, which was released ahead of Diwali, has turned out to be a hit across Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the film has earned about Rs 85 crore (worldwide box office collection). It is expected to soon enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Karthi and PS Mithran will again team up for the second part of the film, which was officially confirmed at the success meet of Sardar.

Karthi with PS Mithran. (PR Image) Karthi with PS Mithran. (PR Image)

Also starring Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijaya, Chunky Panday, Laila and Yugi Sethu, Sardar is about a renegade spy who returns to take on a traitor and an unfinished mission of saving the country. The film also garnered critical acclaim with indianexpress.com giving it a 3.5 stars rating.

The film critic wrote, “Karthi-PS Mithran’s film is outright fun thanks to tight writing and a firecracker of a script.”

Similarly, Karthi’s other release Ponniyin Selvan 1, which also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai, is also in theatres despite competition from the likes of Kantara. 2022 has been a good year for Karthi, who is yet to announce his next film.