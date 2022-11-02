scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Sardar producer gifts Toyota Fortuner to director PS Mithran as Karthi’s film continues good run at box office

Sardar, directed by PS Mithran, has turned out to be one of the biggest hits in Karthi's career.

sardarSardar producer S Lakshman Kumar gifts car to director PS Mithran. (Photo: PR handout)

Actor Karthi and producer Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures are on cloud nine as Sardar has turned out to be a blockbuster. As the spy-thriller continues to mint money at the box office, the producer has extended a nice gesture to the film’s director PS Mithran by gifting him a Toyota Fortuner.

Sardar, which was released ahead of Diwali, has turned out to be a hit across Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the film has earned about Rs 85 crore (worldwide box office collection). It is expected to soon enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Karthi and PS Mithran will again team up for the second part of the film, which was officially confirmed at the success meet of Sardar.

Karthi with PS Mithran (PR Image) Karthi with PS Mithran. (PR Image)

Also starring Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijaya, Chunky Panday, Laila and Yugi Sethu, Sardar is about a renegade spy who returns to take on a traitor and an unfinished mission of saving the country. The film also garnered critical acclaim with indianexpress.com giving it a 3.5 stars rating.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

The film critic wrote, “Karthi-PS Mithran’s film is outright fun thanks to tight writing and a firecracker of a script.”

ALSO READ |Sardar movie review: Karthi-PS Mithran’s film is the firecracker this Diwali needed

Similarly, Karthi’s other release Ponniyin Selvan 1, which also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai, is also in theatres despite competition from the likes of Kantara. 2022 has been a good year for Karthi, who is yet to announce his next film.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 04:00:11 pm
Next Story

North Korea fires 17 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Uber-glam Priyanka Chopra makes an appearance in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement