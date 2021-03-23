Karnan teaser: Dhanush plays the saviour of the oppressed

The teaser of actor Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan was launched on Tuesday. The 2-minute long teaser packs a powerful punch as it sets the tone of the film without revealing too much. You don’t see a drop of blood in the video but you can sense the magnitude of violence that has already been perpetrated in your gut.

The teaser is sort of a war bugle as it announces the arrival of the saviour of the oppressed, Karnan, played by Dhanush. And like old times, he comes riding a horse wielding a battle sword. The teaser is also layered with metaphors of folk art forms that sort of adds a lot of depth to the teaser.

Karnan is the second directional venture of Mari Selvaraj, who made his debut with Pariyerum Perumal in 2018.

Karnan will be Dhanush’s first theatrical release since Pattas, which came out in January 2020. In fact, everybody had hoped that his long-awaited film Jagame Thandhiram will release after theatres were re-opened following the lockdown. But, the film’s producer S. Sashikanth of Y Not Studios has surprised everyone by deciding to release Jagame Thandhiram directly on Netflix.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film also stars Rajisha Vijaya, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, Gouri Kishen, Lal, and Yogi Babu in the supporting cast. It is due in cinemas on April 9.