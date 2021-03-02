Karnan song Pandarathi Puranam: Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan deliver a heartfelt oppari

The second song titled “Pandarathi Puranam” was released from Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan on Tuesday. It seems like director Mari Selvaraj and music composer Santhosh Narayanan are breaking new grounds in mainstreaming ideas, genres and tunes that were so far limited to Tamil indie.

While “Kandaa Vara Sollunga” was a hero’s ballad, “Pandarathi Puranam” is an ‘oppari’ song, which is sung in the memory of the departed. It is not that the Tamil film industry has not produced ‘oppari’ or mourning songs in the past. But, what Santhosh has accomplished with his latest number is that it brings out the true essence and flavour of the dying folk art. The lyrics are also so Yugabharathi raw that it could make some mainstream filmmakers flinch. This song sort of tries to take away the uneasiness and misconceptions that surrounds the oppari genre.

Pandarathi Puranam is sung by a bereaved husband, who seems to have lost his wife to an illness. The husband pays a rich tribute to his wife, who made him a better person in all conceivable sense. In a five-minute-long song, he recalls the joyful journey he shared with his wife so far. He doesn’t just wail with pain. Her funeral is marked with a few tears, a lot of music and dance. In a sense, this song is also a celebration of life that was well-lived.

Pandarathi Puranam is sung by music great Deva, who is known for popularising folk music in modern Tamil movies.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Karnan will open in cinemas on April 9, 2021. The film also stars Rajisha Vijaya, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, Gouri Kishen, Lal, and Yogi Babu in the supporting cast.