Karnan not based on Kodiyankulam caste riots, clarifies Mari Selvaraj

Karnan, starring Dhanush in the lead, is touted to be an action-entertainer. Karnan, starring Dhanush in the lead, is touted to be an action-entertainer.

Director Mari Selvaraj is currently busy shooting actor Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan. After several reports suggested that the film is based on the 1995 caste riots of Kodiyankulam, the Pariyerum Perumal director has put the rumours to rest.

Selvaraj clarified his stance in an interview with Vikatan.

“Filmmakers are not required to repeat past real-life incidents, magazines and newspapers are more than enough. Karnan will talk about people from a humble background. It is a fictional film based on stories I have heard in my life. But unlike Pariyerum Perumal, here my protagonist doesn’t shy away from injustice because his upbringing is different. Karnan was supposed to be my first film, but director Ram sir told me that I have to prove myself first to narrate this script to a big star. After Pariyerum Perumal, I got a call from Dhanush sir, and Karnan happened,” Mari Selvaraj told Vikatan.

“Dhanush sir comes to the sets and exactly performs like Karnan. This film was a great learning experience for me. Unlike the mythological Karnan, my protagonist will fight and get back his rights”, he added.

The clarification comes in the wake of demand for a ban by Mukkulathor Pulipadai leader Karunas. According to him, a film showcasing Kodiyankulam caste riots could create trouble in the now-peaceful region.

Karnan, also starring Rajisha Vijayan, Natarajan and Lal, is eyeing a mid-2020 release.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd