Karnan box office collection: Dhanush’s film makes record, earns Rs 23 cr in opening weekend

Actor Dhanush’s recent outing Karnan is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office in domestic and international markets. This Mari Selvaraj directorial has garnered an approximate gross of Rs 23 crore from its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu. The film achieved this feat with only 50 per cent occupancy in Tamil Nadu theatres. If the reports are to believed, Karnan is the biggest box office opener in Dhanush’s career. Great performances supported by strong content and positive word of mouth have helped the film to go from strength to strength at the ticket windows. This new leap by actor will give the much needed boost to Kollywood, which has been struggling to cope with the consequences of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Revealing the box office numbers for Karnan, entertainment industry tracker Sridhar Pillai tweeted on Monday, “#Karnan phenomenal weekend! Grosses a bumper ₹23 Cr (approx)-Apr 9-11 in #TN. Huge in these difficult times, especially after 50% capacity was introduced from day 2. Good Content+solid performances from@dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj team & incredible marketing by @theVcreations.”

Karnan is doing quite well in the international markets too. According to a tweet from film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Kalaippuli S Thanu’s production has bagged Rs 45.25 lakhs in Australia for the first two days of its release, while its earning in New Zealand is Rs 5.94 lakhs. In Singapore, the actioner pocketed Rs 50.62 lakhs in the first two days.

Karnan has also impressed critics. Indianexpress.com wrote in its review, “It is pointless to discuss the plot of Karnan. It is unfair to measure this film in terms of story and whether you agree with the logic of the narration. This film needs to be experienced emotionally and visually. It is an approximation of generations of sufferings of people, who have been subjected to unspeakable atrocities owing to where they belong in the caste hierarchy.”

Produced by V Creations of Kalaippuli S Thanu, Karnan also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Nataraj (Natty ), and Rajisha Vijayan in other major roles.