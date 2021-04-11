Karnan box office collection: Dhanush’s film is performing well

Dhanush’s Karnan and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab released at the box office on April 9. While Pawan Kalyan’s film opened with amazing response at the box office, Dhanush’s film took its own sweet time to make its way to the audience.

However, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the two films are setting the box office on fire. Karnan, a Mari Selvaraj directorial, gathered speed on Saturday. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Karnan has gathered speed and has picked up its pace in the key global markets. He added, “Glowing word of mouth is translating into #BO numbers.”

#Overseas #Boxoffice ⭐ #VakeelSaab continues to dominate… Big weekend total on the cards. ⭐ #Karnan gathers speed… Picks up in key international markets… Glowing word of mouth is translating into #BO numbers.@comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2021

Taran Adarsh gave a sneak-peek into Karnan’s business at the international box office. He tweeted, “#Karnan: ⭐ #Australia Fri A$ 37,815, Sat A$ 41,618. Total: A$ 79,433 [₹ 45.25 lakhs]. ⭐ #NewZealand: Fri NZ$ 4,991, Sat NZ$ 6,319. Total: NZ$ 11,310 [₹ 5.94 lakhs]. ⭐ #Singapore: Fri S$ 31,678, Sat S$ 59,193. Total: S$ 90,871 [₹ 50.62 lakhs] / Reported screens @comScore.”

In Tamil Nadu, the film opened with a record-setting number. In fact, many theaters have added an extra show for the Dhanush-starrer, which is receiving a huge response from the audience.

On Sunday, director Mari Selvaraj thanked the audience for their love on the film. “Sending gratitude and love to all the people who gave us the victory and hope we strived for #karnan,” he tweeted.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar praised Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj’s film. In his review of the film, he gave 5 stars to Karnan and mentioned, “This film needs to be experienced emotionally and visually. It is an approximation of generations of sufferings of people, who have been subjected to unspeakable atrocities owing to where they belong in the caste hierarchy.”

Karnan released on April 9.