Karnan behind-the-scenes: Mari Selvaraj creates a village for Dhanush-starrer

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu on Tuesday released a behind-the-scenes video of his upcoming production venture, Karnan. The video was released to mark the 37th birthday of Dhanush, who is playing the lead role in the movie.

The video shows the crew creating a whole new village to shoot Karnan. And towards the end, we the silhouette of Dhanush with his sword drawn as if he is guarding his village against an invasion. Given that in mythology, Karna is the son of sun god, sun also seems to play a prominent role in the narration. Karna was a gifted warrior, loyal friend, valiant soldier and his generosity knew no bounds. All his exemplary virtues were overlooked as he was considered to be of the low caste. And discussing this social evil is right up the alley of Mari Selvaraj, who has previously helmed Pariyerum Perumal.

“Karnan will talk about people from a humble background. It is a fictional film based on stories I have heard in my life. But unlike Pariyerum Perumal, here my protagonist doesn’t shy away from injustice because his upbringing is different. Karnan was supposed to be my first film, but director Ram sir told me that I have to prove myself first to narrate this script to a big star. After Pariyerum Perumal, I got a call from Dhanush sir, and Karnan happened,” Mari Selvaraj told Vikatan earlier.

Dhanush also tackled the ills of a casteist society in his hit film Asuran, which was directed by Vetrimaran.

Karnan, which also stars Rajisha Vijayan, Natarajan and Lal, is eyeing a mid-2020 release.

