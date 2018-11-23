Karan Johar on 2.0: It has a strong north-south connection

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will be presenting the Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 to the Hindi speaking audience. Johar had earlier collaborated in presenting the Baahubali films and those did wonders at the box office. Johar believes that the same could happen for 2.0 as well.

In an interview with Baradwaj Rangan on Film Companion South, Johar shared, “You know it is a franchise, not a legit franchise. But you know it is a continuation of Chitti. And Chitti was liked. Everyone knows about 2.0. Plus this film has Akshay Kumar. So it’s a very strong North-South connection. Plus it has scale and opulence. It will 100% open huge.”

The filmmaker shared that the presence of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Shankar gives him the conviction that this film will do well.

Karan Johar was honest about the fact that only a handful of big event films have the ability to do well all over the country and such a phenomenon might not repeat itself very often. He shared that Baahubali worked for the North Indian audience because of its sheer scale and the mythological appeal that it presented. The Amar Chitra Katha-esque feel of the story was engaging for the audience and that clubbed with Rajamouli’s vision made the film work.

With 2.0, the makers aim to capture the audience’s imagination with visuals that have never been seen before in Indian cinema. 2.0 releases on November 29.