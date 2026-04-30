Kara Twitter review: Dhanush’s performance wins hearts, fans call film a ‘blockbuster’

Kara Twitter Review: Actor Dhanush’s highly-anticipated film Karasaami (Kara) finally hit the theatres today, on April 30. The Tamil thriller, directed by Vignesh Raja, has been receiving mixed reviews from the critics. While some are praising the actor’s performance, others are terming the first half of Kara as its ‘strongest part’. Having said that, Dhanush’s performance and the film itself have received a thumbs up from fans. Right after the first few morning shows at the theatres, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with praises.

Going by social media posts, Kara has managed to impress the audience with its BGM and solid performances. The movie had faced controversy over the casting of non-Tamil actress Mamitha Baiju in a native character, causing discussions around regional representation and alleged brownfacing. The makers of the film also got stuck in a legal title dispute in the Madras High Court right before its theatrical release.