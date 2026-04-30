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Kara Twitter review: Dhanush’s performance wins hearts, fans call film a ‘blockbuster’
Kara Movie Review: Dhanush starrer Tamil thriller-drama has received a thumbs up from the audience. The film hit the theatres on April 30.
Kara Twitter Review: Actor Dhanush’s highly-anticipated film Karasaami (Kara) finally hit the theatres today, on April 30. The Tamil thriller, directed by Vignesh Raja, has been receiving mixed reviews from the critics. While some are praising the actor’s performance, others are terming the first half of Kara as its ‘strongest part’. Having said that, Dhanush’s performance and the film itself have received a thumbs up from fans. Right after the first few morning shows at the theatres, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with praises.
Going by social media posts, Kara has managed to impress the audience with its BGM and solid performances. The movie had faced controversy over the casting of non-Tamil actress Mamitha Baiju in a native character, causing discussions around regional representation and alleged brownfacing. The makers of the film also got stuck in a legal title dispute in the Madras High Court right before its theatrical release.
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Check out Kara X review:
A fan took to his X handle and called the film a ‘blockbuster’. “Kara -Blockbuster.. Good first half followed by a great second with Solid performances from Dhanush and Mamitha. Pre interval sequence is the best in the film. One of the best tamil movie of 2026,” the user wrote.
Kara -Blockbuster👏
Good first half followed by a great second with Solid performances from Dhanush and Mamitha🔥
Pre interval sequence is the best in the film 🔥One of the best tamil movie of 2026 🔥
#KaraBlockbuster
#Kara #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/PJOO7HxvZ4
— STARLORD (@AjayKrishnaKK99) April 30, 2026
#Kara is one of those films where the writing quietly does the heavy lifting 👍
No unnecessary distractions, just a clean flow leading to strong interval and pre-climax blocks 🔥
GVP’s BGM adds that needed intensity 🎶 pic.twitter.com/EbbxIkcBnE
— indhu X (@Indhu_OG) April 30, 2026
#Kara second half stands tall 🔥
A tightly packed screenplay with consistent engagement.
Dhanush shines with a solid performance.#GVP bgm gives the needed elevation.#KaraBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/IWWf4qiHld
— Popcorn & Opinions (@PopcornOpinionz) April 30, 2026
“Dhanush The only actor doesn’t care about box office & big action films like slow motion commercial flicks. Trying new movie’s idlikadai & Kara for our tamil audience. Proud to be fan of @dhanushkraja.. #KARA Everyone should watch with your family,” a tweet read.
Dhanush The only actor doesn’t care about box office & big action films like slow motion commercial flicks. Trying new movie’s idlikadai & Kara for our tamil audience ❤️
Proud to be fan of @dhanushkraja #KARA Everyone should watch with your family 😊👍🏻
— 𝐀ƙαʂԋ ツ (@ItsAkashTweets) April 30, 2026
#Kara is a perfect summer entertainer to enjoy with family ☀️🔥 #Dhanush delivers one of his finest performances in recent times, effortlessly carrying the film on his shoulders !!
A wholesome and engaging watch definitely not to be missed! 💯🔥 #KaraBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/RPOxmADjIR
— Vinodh (@itz_anandhas) April 30, 2026
#Kara -Second Half ✅
-absolute fire mode activated 📽️#Dhanush dominates every frame like a one-man army 🎭@gvprakash BGM roars like thunder 🥵
Film elevates to another level after interval ⚡🔥
Stylish Tamil money heist entertainer in full swing 💰🎬
#KaraBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/adKPudtFo9
— Sallu_TweetZ🐉 (@msdsalmaan007) April 30, 2026Story continues below this ad
Another fan expressed his excitement about Kara and wrote on X, “First half!!! Tension filled interval with fun elements from karunaas,prithvi, and D!!”
First half – 🐦🔥🚀
Tension filled interval with fun elements from karunaas,prithvi, and D🤯😂🔥#kara #dhanush #karafdfs @dhanushkraja @vigneshraja89 pic.twitter.com/kAw2OOyWNG
— Mithun (@iammithun_) April 30, 2026
According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kara started its box office journey with a worldwide advance booking gross of more than Rs 4 crore. The film sold over 250,000 tickets across 5,450 shows in India, even before the first screening began. As per early trends, it has collected a net of Rs 1.01 crore at the box office till Thursday afternoon.
Helmed by Vignesh Raja, Kara also stars Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Vels Film International, with music by GV Prakash Kumar. It is set during the 1991 Gulf War, narrating the story of Karasaami (Dhanush), trying to keep his family safe, while facing his past.
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