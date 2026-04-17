Kara director Vignesh Raja sparks outrage after defending ‘brownfacing’ of Mamitha Baiju: ‘Racist’

Ahead of its worldwide release later this month, the action drama Kara has found itself embroiled in controversy over certain remarks its director, Vignesh Raja, made during a recent interview, with some even dubbing them “racist.” Headlined by Dhanush, Kara features Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Ever since the movie’s promotional materials were unveiled, many have been deriding the casting of a non-Tamil actor in an evidently Tamil role, claiming it was a blatant oversight of regional talent.

Several netizens also wondered why there was a need to cast Mamitha and brownface her, while Tamil Nadu has enough talented actors whose skin tones would have easily matched the female lead character. During a conversation with Galatta Plus, Vignesh was asked why it was hard to find a Tamil girl to play the lead role. In response, he maintained that casting choices depended on performance, and then on marketability.

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‘No one else came close to what Mamitha did in audition’

Pointing out that he isn’t overly focused on marketability and that content is rather important for him, Vignesh said, “When it comes to performance, I am absolutely certain that I will only hire an actor who does justice to the character. For this role (played by Mamitha), we auditioned about 20-25 girls. But what Mamitha did in the audition, no one else came close.” Talking about his directorial process, Vignesh noted that he “reintroduces actors to themselves” by changing their look, behaviour and clothes.

He added, “So, this decision was purely taken on merit, and it was a creative decision. I know there’s a lot of conversation around it. My thing is, I’m going to tell Dhanush a story. Someone else does it better. What if he’s a Telugu director? Will he be asked, ‘Don’t we have directors in Tamil?’ So, I find it like a non-issue. It’s okay for you to point out if I’m typecasting or being sexist… It’s not that we have put on a tan and all of that. If I’m thinking I have to be politically correct, then it’s gonna feel very off.”

‘It’s humiliating to hear the same merit argument’

However, his comments did not go down well, and ever since the interview was released, many have been calling him out. “At this point, it’s just humiliating to hear the same ‘merit’ argument. Tamil women with darker skin exist, are talented, and deserve to be seen. Choosing to darken a fair actress instead of casting them just highlights colourism and shows a lack of care for authentic Tamil representation,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while reposting a clip from the interview.

“I suggest today’s directors look at the work of 80s Tamil filmmakers and see how Tamil women were actually represented. Instead of repeating the same excuses every time, just admit you don’t care about authentic Tamil representation or darker-skinned women,” another netizen commented.

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“They justify racism in the name of ‘merit,’ as if Tamil women who came for auditions didn’t stand a chance to portray a Ramnad woman compared to a non-Tamil. Tanning/bronzing is widely seen as racist. It should be banned, and these guys should be booked,” one pointed out. Another person noted, “It’s funny how they can find so many Tamil dark-skinned ‘next door boy look’ heroes, but somehow the problem is only there when it comes to women in the same category. I’m so done with this hypocritical bulls**t they’ve been telling us for years now.”

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Some also pointed out the irony of Tamil directors claiming they can’t find female talent in their home state, while Tamil-origin actors are making strides in Hollywood, with the most notable examples being Simone Ashley (Sex Education), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), and Geraldine Viswanathan (Thunderbolts), among others.

“When Hollywood can find talented dark-skinned actresses, I don’t understand why Tamil directors can’t. Either they’re lazy, or there is a lobby working behind the scenes to push other state heroines and suppress Tamil girls in cinema,” a netizen pointed out.

At this point, it’s just humiliating to hear d same “merit” argument.

Tamil women with darker skin exist, r talented & deserve to be seen.

Choosing to darken a fair actress instead of casting them just highlights colorism & shows a lack of care for authentic Tamil representation! https://t.co/zXfgFvTZbX — 𝓣𝓱𝓾𝓼𝓱𝓲 🦋 (@THUSHI_FLY) April 15, 2026

Well hollywood can find talent but not kollywood pic.twitter.com/6MXopSdAiD — Itz_i_madhan (@Itz_I_Madhan) April 15, 2026 Story continues below this ad

“Basically, Vignesh Raja wants to cast a heroine who is currently trending because of her past super hit films. She may be a decent performer, but to say he couldn’t find a Tamil-speaking (actor) with that calibre is just vada suttufying,” another user wrote.

About Kara

Also starring KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, and Sreeja Ravi in key roles, Kara is penned jointly by Vignesh and Alfred Prakash. The movie boasts music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Theni Eswar, editing by Sreejith Sarang, and art direction by Mayapandi. Kara will hit the screens worldwide on April 30.