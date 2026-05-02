Kara box office collection day 2: Dhanush-starrer can’t match Kuberaa’s hype, earns Rs 13 cr in 2 days

Kara box office collection day 2: Dhanush’s first release of the year, Kara, has now been in the theatres for two days but it appears to be falling short of expectations. The Tamil heist-action thriller opened at Rs 6.20 crore on Thursday, April 30 and witnessed a slight jump on day two. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 6.95 crore on its second day, taking its two-day total to Rs 13.15 crore.

The film recorded an occupancy of around 29.7% across 4,181 shows on day two, a marginal improvement from its opening day performance across 4,172 shows. While the growth is a positive sign, the overall numbers remain underwhelming, especially when compared to Dhanush’s recent releases.