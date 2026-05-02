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Kara box office collection day 2: Dhanush-starrer can’t match Kuberaa’s hype, earns Rs 13 cr in 2 days
Kara box office collection day 2: Kara’s opening numbers are significantly lower than his previous film Kuberaa, which had a strong start with over Rs 14 crore net in India.
Kara box office collection day 2: Dhanush’s first release of the year, Kara, has now been in the theatres for two days but it appears to be falling short of expectations. The Tamil heist-action thriller opened at Rs 6.20 crore on Thursday, April 30 and witnessed a slight jump on day two. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 6.95 crore on its second day, taking its two-day total to Rs 13.15 crore.
The film recorded an occupancy of around 29.7% across 4,181 shows on day two, a marginal improvement from its opening day performance across 4,172 shows. While the growth is a positive sign, the overall numbers remain underwhelming, especially when compared to Dhanush’s recent releases.
Kara’s opening is significantly lower than his previous film Kuberaa, which had a strong start with over Rs 14 crore net in India and a gross of Rs 17.06 crore on day one. However, despite its solid opening, Kuberaa managed a lifetime worldwide collection of only Rs 138 crore against a reported budget of Rs 120–150 crore, indicating that even stronger openings don’t necessarily guarantee long-term success.
In comparison, other recent releases like Idli Kadi and Bollywood films Tere Ishk Mein opened to much higher numbers, collecting over Rs 12 crore and Rs 16 crore gross respectively. This makes Kara one of the lowest openers among Dhanush’s recent films, raising concerns about its box office trajectory.
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Directed by Vignesh Raja, Kara features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Sreeja Ravi. Despite its promising premise and cast, the film now relies heavily on weekend word-of-mouth to sustain its momentum.
The coming days will be crucial in determining whether Kara can pick up pace at the box office or end up as another underperformer—further intensifying the ongoing debate among producers advocating for a revenue-sharing model in the industry.
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