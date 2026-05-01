Kara box office collection day 1: Dhanush starrer opens below Idli Kadai, collects Rs 9.14 cr

Kara box office collection day 1: Dhanush’s much-awaited Tamil thriller Kara made its way to theatres on Thursday, riding on strong pre-release buzz and decent advance bookings.The slow-burn thriller format, set against the backdrop of 1991 Ramanathapuram, appeared to find its audience as the day progressed, with later shows doing considerably better than the morning slots. As per box office tracker Sacnilk, the film brought in a net of Rs 5.75 crore on its opening day. India gross for the day stood at Rs 6.64 crore, with overseas adding Rs 2.50 crore.

The film opened in Tamil and Telugu. The Tamil version accounted for Rs 4.65 crore net from 2,866 shows, while Telugu contributed Rs 1.10 crore from 1,306 shows, bringing the total show count in India to 4,172. Overall Tamil occupancy for the day came in at 24.02%, with the day building steadily as it progressed. Morning shows started at 20.38%, afternoon held at 19.92%, evening stayed flat at 20.31%, before night shows jumped to 35.46%, the strongest slot of the day by a significant margin.