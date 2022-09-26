Kapil Sharma advises Ponniyin Selvan star Vikram to be careful on Twitter: ‘It’s very risky after whiskey’

The Kapil Sharma show has become a default destination for filmmakers from south India to promote their films in the Hindi belt. The principal cast of Ponniyin Selvan: I, barring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was hosted by Kapil Sharma on his popular show. The teaser of the episode shows Vikram in his usual fervent state, trying to get along with Kapil’s brand of self-deprecating humour.

The episode seems to be a little too Vikram-centric given that he has done a significant amount of work in Hindi compared to Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha. “Did you ever think that one day you will get an opportunity to go to The Kapil Sharma Show?,” Kapil asks a tongue-in-cheek question to Vikram.

“I never thought. In my 8th standard, around 1976 or something, you were not born, right? That time it was already written. Kapil Sharma show, I need to be there,” Vikram responds in the same spirit.

Kapil also gives his two cents of advice to Vikram, who started using Twitter recently. “I have to tell you one thing about Twitter. Twitter is very risky, after little bit whisky. It’s my personal experience,” Kapil told Vikram, leaving all his guests in splits.

The other cast members of the show also seem to have put together a skit inspired by Vikram’s performance in his blockbuster film, Anniyan, which came out as Aparichit in Hindi. He also had the PS1 cast performing a group dance on a dandiya number.

Director Mani Ratnam, who is also touring with the cast of PSI, however, appeared to have given a miss to the show. Mani Ratnam is aggressively promoting the film to give his dream project, PS1, the widest release possible across the country. The film is due to arrive in cinemas on October 30.

The film is a two-part film based on iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic Ponniyin Selvan. The five-part volume has been turned into a two-part film by Mani Ratnam.