Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal trailer: Dulquer Salmaan promises a love story with twists

The makers of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal dropped the film’s trailer on the occasion of actor Dulquer Salmaan’s 33rd birthday today. Starring Salmaan and Ritu Varma in the lead roles, the film has been written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy.

Salmaan stars as Sid, a happy-go-lucky guy who loves partying with his friends. He meets Meera, played by Varma, and immediately falls in love with her. The trailer, which is over one and a half minutes long, initially plays out like a breezy love story, filled with cute moments. The tone changes with the entry of Gautam Vasudev Menon, which was quite unexpected. He seems to be playing the role of an antagonist in the film, and there are no clues to his character apart from the fact that he doesn’t hesitate to kill. This twist adds an interesting layer to Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and is sure to get fans curious about the movie.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is Dulquer Salmaan’s 25th film. Talking about the project, the actor had said, “Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is an interesting story and I am really excited to have been a part of this one with such a fantastic cast and crew. This also happens to be my 25th film and that makes it even more special for me. I am happy to be associated with Viacom18 Studios and Anto Joseph for Kannum Kannum and hoping the audiences feel the love with which it has been made.”