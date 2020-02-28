Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Directed by debutant filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is Dulquer Salmaan’s 25th film. A romantic comedy with thriller elements, the project has Pelli Choopulu girl Ritu Varma as the leading lady. After playing the antagonist in Malayalam film Trance, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, Gautham Vasudev Menon, once again, will be seen in a negative role.
The supporting cast includes Vijay TV fame Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathiyan. Shot across Chennai, Goa and Delhi, Masala Coffee has composed songs and the background score for Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy said, “I had written the script of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal having Dulquer Salmaan in mind, and he’s an absolute delight to be with on the sets. He is extremely down-to-earth, too. We brought in Ritu Varma on board after watching her in Pelli Choopulu. I can’t thank Gautham Vasudev Menon for agreeing to be a part of our film. For his stature, he could have easily been a part of back-to-back big projects, but he believed in a newcomer like me and chose to work with us.”
Highlights
Filmmaker Nelson Venkatesan tweeted, "#KKKFromToday @desingh_dp @dop_bhaskaran very big day ! For all the patience & perseverance this film deserves biggest of successes. Wishing @dulQuer (more Tamil films pls)& entire team a memorable success @riturv @Viacom18Studios @IamAntoJoseph #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal."
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Dulquer Salmaan said, “Every time I come to Chennai, people ask why they don't see me in Tamil films more often. I am happy to hear those words because it's evidence they still remember me. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has a fast-paced narration. The film is packed with romance, suspense and emotion. I had a great time sharing screen space with Ritu Varma. She's quite a talented actor. Though she doesn't belong to the south, she looks exactly like a Tamil ponnu, which has played to the advantage of the film. Gautham Vasudev Menon is, undoubtedly, the Superstar of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. I can't wait to act in his direction soon.”