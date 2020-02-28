Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie review: The Desingh Periyasamy directorial is Dulquer Salmaan’s 25th film. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie review: The Desingh Periyasamy directorial is Dulquer Salmaan’s 25th film.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is Dulquer Salmaan’s 25th film. A romantic comedy with thriller elements, the project has Pelli Choopulu girl Ritu Varma as the leading lady. After playing the antagonist in Malayalam film Trance, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, Gautham Vasudev Menon, once again, will be seen in a negative role.

The supporting cast includes Vijay TV fame Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathiyan. Shot across Chennai, Goa and Delhi, Masala Coffee has composed songs and the background score for Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy said, “I had written the script of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal having Dulquer Salmaan in mind, and he’s an absolute delight to be with on the sets. He is extremely down-to-earth, too. We brought in Ritu Varma on board after watching her in Pelli Choopulu. I can’t thank Gautham Vasudev Menon for agreeing to be a part of our film. For his stature, he could have easily been a part of back-to-back big projects, but he believed in a newcomer like me and chose to work with us.”