Friday, March 27, 2020
Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya actor Sethuraman passes away

Tamil actor and dermatologist Dr Sethuraman passed away in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Published: March 27, 2020 9:29:27 am
Tamil actor Sethuraman Dr Sethuraman made his Kollywood debut in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya alongside Santhanam and Vishaka Singh.

Tamil actor and dermatologist Dr Sethuraman passed away in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 31.

Also known as Sethu in the Tamil film industry, Dr Sethuraman made his debut in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya alongside Santhanam and Vishaka Singh. He went on to act in films like Vaaliba Raja, 50/50 and Sakka Podu Podu Raja.

Apart from being an actor, Sethu was also a full-time dermatologist and set up his own clinic Zi Clinic in Chennai in 2016.

Dr Sethuraman was a close friend of comedian Santhanam, who paved the way for the former’s debut in Kollywood. Reacting to the news, Santhanam tweeted, “Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace.”

His Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya co-star Vishaka Singh expressed her shock. “I prayed this would be a hoax. Alas, it’s true.  RIP, Sethu. So many memories from #KLTA …Such sadness and shock as I write this. May God give strength to your family,” she tweeted.

Other actors like Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathish, Prasanna, Jayam Ravi, Vishnu Vishal, Atharvaa, Sibiraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichandran also took to Twitter to pay their tributes.

Dr Sethuraman is survived by his wife and child.

