Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya actor Sethuraman passes away

Dr Sethuraman made his Kollywood debut in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya alongside Santhanam and Vishaka Singh. Dr Sethuraman made his Kollywood debut in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya alongside Santhanam and Vishaka Singh.

Tamil actor and dermatologist Dr Sethuraman passed away in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 31.

Also known as Sethu in the Tamil film industry, Dr Sethuraman made his debut in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya alongside Santhanam and Vishaka Singh. He went on to act in films like Vaaliba Raja, 50/50 and Sakka Podu Podu Raja.

Apart from being an actor, Sethu was also a full-time dermatologist and set up his own clinic Zi Clinic in Chennai in 2016.

Dr Sethuraman was a close friend of comedian Santhanam, who paved the way for the former’s debut in Kollywood. Reacting to the news, Santhanam tweeted, “Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace.”

Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace😔 pic.twitter.com/TuRnUxLleA — Santhanam (@iamsanthanam) March 26, 2020

His Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya co-star Vishaka Singh expressed her shock. “I prayed this would be a hoax. Alas, it’s true. RIP, Sethu. So many memories from #KLTA …Such sadness and shock as I write this. May God give strength to your family,” she tweeted.

I prayed this would be a hoax. Alas, it’s true. RIP, Sethu. So many memories from #KLTA …Such sadness and shock as I write this. May God give strength to your family. https://t.co/i6cGFUbJoF — Vishakha J Singh (@vishakhasingh55) March 26, 2020

Other actors like Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathish, Prasanna, Jayam Ravi, Vishnu Vishal, Atharvaa, Sibiraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichandran also took to Twitter to pay their tributes.

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020

shocked … gone too soon .. such a nice person … RIP #sethuram @iamsethuraman pic.twitter.com/dlA8lQooAM — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) March 26, 2020

What a heartbreaking news to wake up!! Have known Dr.Sethu from his college days in Coimbatore. Such an active person n cant believe he had heart attack and he is no more. What a fragile life! #RIPDrSethu pic.twitter.com/ntay1gNcYo — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) March 27, 2020

Really heartbroken seeing the news regarding the demise of Dr Sethu.Such a sweet and energetic person. Life is unpredictable, Love unconditionally #RIPSethu — VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) March 27, 2020

RIP Sethu. Shocked. Such a kind and gentle soul. Gone too soon. — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) March 26, 2020

Really shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Dr.SethuRaman! A good friend and a wonderful human being. Life is unfair. RIP! pic.twitter.com/u274ycclj1 — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) March 26, 2020

With everything that’s happening around us this is just soo heartbreaking. Rest in peace my brother ! pic.twitter.com/gDIRLbq3pf — Atharvaa (@Atharvaamurali) March 26, 2020

RIP Sethu. Still in shock and denial. Wonderful person… Prayers and strength to his beautiful family to overcome this loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/bz2bMvP3Fw — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) March 26, 2020

Dr Sethuraman is survived by his wife and child.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd