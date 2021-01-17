scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Must Read

Kangana Ranaut shares new photo from Thalaivi on MGR’s birth anniversary

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi has Arvind Swami playing MGR, who was a mentor figure to Jayalalithaa.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | January 17, 2021 12:21:01 pm
kangana ranaut thalaivi mgr anniversaryKangana Ranaut plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared a still from her upcoming film Thalaivi featuring herself and Arvind Swami as Jayalalilthaa and MG Ramachandran (MGR) on the AIADMK founder-actor’s 104th birth anniversary.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is the biopic of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Jayalalithaa and chronicles her journey from her time in the movies to becoming a political leader. Arvind Swami will be seen in the role of MGR, who was a mentor figure to Jayalalithaa.

Kangana took to Twitter to share the picture showing her and Arvind Swami in an embrace. She captioned it writing, “Tribute to the legend #MGR on his birth anniversary, revolutionary leader n a mentor to #Thalaivi.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Thalaivi also stars Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film has been simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2’s shooting begins

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement