Kangana Ranaut shares new photo from Thalaivi on MGR’s birth anniversary

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared a still from her upcoming film Thalaivi featuring herself and Arvind Swami as Jayalalilthaa and MG Ramachandran (MGR) on the AIADMK founder-actor’s 104th birth anniversary.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is the biopic of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Jayalalithaa and chronicles her journey from her time in the movies to becoming a political leader. Arvind Swami will be seen in the role of MGR, who was a mentor figure to Jayalalithaa.

Kangana took to Twitter to share the picture showing her and Arvind Swami in an embrace. She captioned it writing, “Tribute to the legend #MGR on his birth anniversary, revolutionary leader n a mentor to #Thalaivi.”

Thalaivi also stars Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film has been simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.