‘Public display of filthy abuses’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest

Actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has landed in controversy over an alleged suggestive remark about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s friendship with a female actor. The DMK leader was arrested in connection with the remarks and later granted bail. However, the remarks sparked widespread outrage, prompting reactions from several members of the film fraternity, including Kangana Ranaut, Kushboo Sundar, Chinmayi Sripaada and veteran actor Ambika.

Udhayanidhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, was arrested on Tuesday after his comments at a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) protest over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute drew sharp criticism. Although he did not name anyone directly, many interpreted the remarks as referring to Vijay and a female Tamil actor widely believed to be his close friend.

Kangana Ranaut reacts

Reacting to the controversy on her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut welcomed the legal action and said such remarks have no place in public discourse.

She wrote, “Public display of filthy abuses, double meaning obscene and vulgar jokes is not acceptable to any civilised society. Mr Stalin was sent to jail for the offence, he might be out on bail by now but it’s a good precedent.”

Kushboo Sundar demands apology

Actor and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin’s alleged remarks, calling them “crass, cheap and deeply derogatory.”

In a social media post, she wrote, “If those with such a mindset aspire to lead a political party and one day govern the state, then God help us.”

She said women should never be used as political pawns and warned against normalising abusive language in public discourse.

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“Women need to be respected and not treated as a pawn to play to your whims and fancies. When you know you cannot match the performance, vision or leadership of your political opponent, resorting to personal insults and vulgarity becomes the easiest escape.”

Kushboo ended her note by demanding an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi Stalin to the female actor.

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Chinmayi Sripaada: ‘Women are not outraged enough’

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also criticised the alleged remark, saying women continue to be dragged into political attacks for no reason.

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She revealed she initially did not understand the alleged innuendo until someone explained it to her.

“I thought it was about a water connection. Turns out most women didn’t get it. It was a ‘Bro’ thing.”

Chinmayi said Udhayanidhi should have discouraged the crowd instead of allegedly escalating the situation, adding:

“The older generations’ profanity was normalised… but someone in the younger generation is expected to be better, not profanely worse. What a disappointment. Women are not outraged enough.”

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Ambika says she was ‘shocked’

Veteran actor Ambika also expressed disappointment over the controversy.

She wrote on X, “I never ever thought Udhayanidhi would talk like that. Oh my god. Shocked… Youngsters are there who look up to you. Don’t be a bad influence. Really sad.”

What is the controversy about?

The controversy began during a DMK protest over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project.

Addressing a gathering in Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the Tamil Nadu government over its handling of the Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka.

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“Forty-five thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water should have come… but not a single drop has come. But the CM we have is not even opening his mouth. His only concern is about how to impose false cases on DMK leaders…”

At that point, sections of the audience began chanting the name of a prominent female Tamil actor widely believed to be a close friend of Chief Minister Vijay. Pausing briefly and smiling, Udhayanidhi then made the alleged double-meaning remark, drawing loud applause and laughter from the crowd.

He then added, “I mean, I was referring to Cauvery only.”

A video of the exchange quickly went viral on social media, triggering criticism from across the political spectrum as well as members of the film fraternity. The remarks eventually led to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest on Tuesday. He was later granted bail.