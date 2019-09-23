Kangana Ranaut gets prosthetics to portray Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has been prepping to play actor and late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa in the multilingual venture, Thalaivi. Recently, the Bollywood actor underwent prosthetic measurements for the role in the US.

Hollywood prosthetics expert Jason Collins of Captain Marvel-fame is on board for Kangana’s looks. Sharing pictures on Twitter, her sister Rangoli Chandel wrote, “This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken. Not easy to be an actor. Kangana so calm in something, which is so suffocating for us to even watch.”

In a statement to the press, Kangana had previously said, “I am curious about this process. I don’t know how it will impact my expressions and approach to my character but this is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience.”

A source tells indianexpress.com, “The first half of Thalaivi is focused around Jayalalithaa’s life as a dancer and Kangana has been learning Bharatanatyam, besides attending language workshop. On the other hand, filmmaker Vijay is in touch with Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak who is helping him out with personal details.”

This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it’s not easy to be an actor, Kangana so calm even in something which is so suffocating for us to even watch 😰 pic.twitter.com/APQ9OSP2aT — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 19, 2019

Thalaivi is directed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Touted to be made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the Hindi version of Thalaivi is titled Jaya.

While the makers expect the shooting to be complete by the end of this year, more details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Thalaivi has dialogues by Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad. The technical team comprises of music director GV Prakash Kumar and cinematographer Nirav Shah.