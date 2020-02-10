Kangana Ranaut gains 10 kilos for Jayalalithaa biopic

Thalaivi is slated to hit the screens on June 26. Thalaivi is slated to hit the screens on June 26.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, director Vijay revealed that Kangana Ranaut has gained nearly 10 kilograms to play Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in Thalaivi.

Filmmaker Vijay, who has helmed Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirumagal and the Devi franchise, says, “Kangana ma’am is a sincere actor and an inspiring personality. I am amazed by her dedication. It’s rare to find a top Bollywood star like her gaining 10 kilos for a role. On the sets, she shows utmost involvement in everything she does. For example, we got her trained in classical dance for the film. She has aced those portions.”

Vijay adds Kangana Ranaut is a thinking actor. “She doesn’t go to the caravan at all. Since Kangana ma’am is a director herself, she asks relevant questions and comes up with suggestions.”

“Madam Jayalalithaa became a force to reckon with in Indian politics. Thalaivi will be a tribute to her achievements, both in cinema and politics,” says Vijay.

Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swami in the role of MGR.

Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, in a statement to the press, had said, “Thalaivi is a very dear project to all of us as it is a story that needs to be told. And the way, Kangana has slipped into the character is simply amazing. Can’t wait to present this film to the audience.”

According to a report published in Mid-Day, Kangana Ranaut took “hormone pills” to gain weight in Thalaivi.

The Bollywood actor was quoted saying, “As a Bharatanatyam dancer, madam Jayalalithaa had an hour-glass figure. The pills were needed so as to look voluptuous, especially around the thighs and belly. I am tall and skinny and my face is angular, not round; so I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Besides, I started eating foods that promote weight gain.”

Thalaivi, which will be released in Hindi and Tamil on June 26, 2020, has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

