Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Kangana Ranaut commences filming for Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story on Tuesday evening and posted a picture of clapboard from the movie's sets.

Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2Kangana Ranaut plays a role of dancer in Chandramukhi 2. (Photos: kanganaranaut/Instagram)
Actor Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to superstar Rajinikanth’s 2005 Tamil movie. The actor took to her Instagram story on Tuesday evening and posted a picture of clapboard from the movie’s sets.

“Started filming for Chandramukhi 2 today,” Ranaut said in the post.

Chandramukhi 2 shoot (Photo: kanganaranaut/Instagram)

The upcoming movie is a follow-up to Rajinikanth and Jyothika’s smash hit comedy horror Chandramukhi from director P Vasu. The filmmaker is also helming the new movie. In the second part, Ranaut will essay the role of a dancer in the king’s court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence will play male lead opposite Ranaut.

The actor will be next seen in Tejas, in which she plays the role of an Air Force Pilot, a political drama Emergency and biopic on Bengali theatre legend Binodini Dasi.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 12:52:23 pm
