Kanchana 3 box office collection Day 2: Raghava Lawrence opens well despite poor reviews

Horror comedy Kanchana 3 reportedly had a strong opening despite abysmal reviews. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie stars Lawrence himself, Oviya and Vedhika. Lawrence has also scripted the film.

Kanchana 3 is the fourth installment in the Muni series.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala earlier tweeted that the movie has released on more than 2600 screens across the world. He also said the film is being loved by the audience.

“#Kanchana3SuperHit @offl_Lawrence ‘s #Kanchana3 takes a Mass Opening all over South.. Housefull shows reported everywhere.. @Vedhika4u,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote, “#Kanchana3 takes a Blockbuster opening in Telugu states also..Completely dominated B and C Centers yesterday.. @offl_Lawrence @Vedhika4u.”

As already mentioned, Kanchana is not a well-reviewed film. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave it one-and-a-half star.

Subhakeerthana wrote, “Overall, Kanchana 3 is a frustratingly cringe-worthy piece of work masquerading as “horror comedy” that makes you squirm. Beware, this is a fine example of how sequels shouldn’t be made. It is high time Raghava Lawrence stopped making ill-conceived and badly-executed sequels.”

She added, “BAM. Get ready, people. Kanchana 4 is arriving.”