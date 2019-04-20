Kanchana 3 box office collection Day 1: Will this Raghava Lawrence film open well?

Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 is pegged as an action horror comedy. It stars Lawrence himself, Oviya and Vedhika. Raghava Lawrence is also the screenwriter of the movie.

Advertising

Kanchana 3 is the third installment in the Kanchana series and the fourth installment in the Muni series. Sun Pictures has bankrolled the movie.

As an actor Raghava Lawrence was last seen in 2017 film, Shivalinga.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie has released on more than 2600 screens across the world.

Advertising

He later tweeted, “#Kanchana3 takes a Blockbuster opening in Telugu states also.. Completely dominated B and C Centers yesterday..”

However, Kanchana 3 has not fared well with film critics. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave it one-and-a-half star.

She wrote, “Overall, Kanchana 3 is a frustratingly cringe-worthy piece of work masquerading as “horror comedy” that makes you squirm. Beware, this is a fine example of how sequels shouldn’t be made. It is high time Raghava Lawrence stopped making ill-conceived and badly-executed sequels.”

She added, “BAM. Get ready, people. Kanchana 4 is arriving.”