Kanchana 3 crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Kanchana 3 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office as the film has grossed Rs 130 crore within 10 days of its release. The comedy-horror film has been minting money despite receiving unfavourable reviews from critics.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted that Kanchana 3 is holding its ground at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Avengers: Endgame. “Despite #AvengersEndgame release, #Kanchana3 rocks the Southern Box office.. 2nd weekend.. Especially Telugu states, Karnataka and Kerala,” he tweeted.

The fourth movie in the Muni series, Kanchana 3 has been written, directed and co-produced by Raghava Lawrence and stars him in the lead along with Oviya, Vedhika, Nikki Tamboli, Kovai Sarala, Soori, Devadarshini, Manobala, Sriman and Anupama Kumar.

The choreographer-actor-director is also taking this popular franchise to Bollywood. It was only recently announced that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will star as the lead in the Hindi remake of the film titled Laaxmi Bomb.

Advertising

Kanchana 3 did not receive a favourable review from indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana. She gave it one-and-a-half stars.

Subhakeerthana wrote, “Overall, Kanchana 3 is a frustratingly cringe-worthy piece of work masquerading as “horror comedy” that makes you squirm. Beware, this is a fine example of how sequels shouldn’t be made. It is high time Raghava Lawrence stopped making ill-conceived and badly-executed sequels.”

Sources also report that Kanchana 4 may also be in the pipeline.