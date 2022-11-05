scorecardresearch
Kantara box office collection: There’s no stopping Rishab Shetty’s film as Hindi version crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Kantara is continuing its dream run at the box office, with over Rs 300 crore in total.

A still from Kantara song Varaha RoopamA still from Kantara song Varaha Roopam

Kantara competed with pre-Diwali releases, then with Diwali releases, and is now competing with post-Diwali releases. Rishab Shetty’s film is truly unstoppable at the nationwide box office. It has given a tough fight to big releases such as Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1, and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, and has also outlived many films that hit the screens after it. Now, according to reports, the film has raked in more than Rs 300 crore at the box office. And as predicted, the Hindi version of the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in its third week of release. The film has collected Rs 54 (approx) at the Hindi box office so far, according to analyst Ramesh Bala.

Earlier, Kantara beat the record of KGF Chapter 1’s Hindi version and became the second-biggest Kannada film behind KGF: Chapter 2. The film is also minting money globally. It has so far collected $1 million in North America alone.

Kantara became a word-of-mouth hit after getting a modest release initially. Manoj Kumar of Indian Express gave the film four out of five stars and wrote in his review, “Rishab Shetty, who has also written and directed this film, narrates this conflict of ignorance and misunderstanding in a colourful and visually engrossing manner.”

READ FULL REVIEW HERE: |Kantara: Rishab Shetty’s retelling of folklore is highly imaginative and immersive

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who has also played the lead role, Kantara depicts the power struggle between the indigenous people and the government. The film also stars Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, and Achyuth Kumar.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 03:21:45 pm
