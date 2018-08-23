Kanaa teaser: An Aishwarya Rajesh show feat Sivakarthikeyan

Kanaa teaser: Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Kanaa’s dialogues are dramatic but effective. Even though they sound cinematic, the emotion is honest. Kanaa teaser: Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Kanaa’s dialogues are dramatic but effective. Even though they sound cinematic, the emotion is honest.

The music album and teaser of Kanaa, a film about women’s cricket, was released on Thursday. Indian cricketer Smrithi Mandanna launched the teaser at an event in Chennai. Kanaa sees Aishwarya Rajesh, a farmer’s daughter, aspire to play cricket. It makes no bones about what a huge ordeal it is. ‘Cricket isn’t a women’s game’, ‘Most of the farmers are alive because they don’t have money to purchase poison’ and ‘It isn’t enough if you dream, you should be stubborn enough to achieve’ – Kanaa’s dialogues are dramatic but effective. Even though they sound cinematic, the emotion is honest. And if singer-lyricist turned director Arunraja Kamaraja retains that honesty, Kanaa is bound to be a great watch.

Aishwarya Rajesh makes quite a splash as the gritty cricketer with steely glances, fiery bowling and of course, tears of ambition. The actor is reported to have trained hard to play cricket convincingly. While we knew Sathyaraj will play Aishwarya’s father, Kanaa is Sivakarthikeyan’s first production venture and the teaser also gives us a surprise. The Seemaraja star will make a cameo appearance in the film, sporting a different, rugged look – the same style that recently went viral from a photoshoot. There’s immense speculation that he will play Aishwarya’s coach in the film. Kanaa’s teaser is a package of all the right elements that will bring the audiences to the theatre.

Watch Kanaa teaser here:

Talking at the audio launch, Sivakarthikeyan said, “I used to scold Arunraja Kamaraj whenever his songs became chartbusters. He entered the industry to become a director. Kanaa isn’t a small budget film. I’ve spent what is required. The final twenty minutes will feature an international cricket match. If Kanaa becomes a hit, I will use the money to introduce another honest project from a new team.”

Sivakarthikeyan also announced his second production venture. The project will be helmed by the team behind the popular YouTube channel Black Sheep with Rio as lead. The film is touted to be a fun film with a social message.

The music for the film has been composed by Maragadhanaanayam fame Dhibu Ninan Thomas and has one song sung by Anirudh Ravichander and another by Sivakarthikeyan and his daughter Aaradhana. Speaking at the event, Anirudh said that he volunteered to sing for the album. “It is my best friend Sivakarthikeyan’s debut film and I wanted to be part of the team,” confessed Anirudh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd