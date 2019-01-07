Kanaa success meet LIVE UPDATES

Kanaa, which was released on December 21, is still holding strong at the box office. Directed by debutant filmmaker Arunraja Kamaraj, the Aishwarya Rajesh starrer revolves around the life of an aspiring woman cricketer, who wants to carve a niche for herself in the international scene.

Kanaa marked the maiden production venture of actor Sivakarthikeyan. Following the success of the film, now talks are on to get it dubbed in Chinese. Sources say the idea for this was mooted by veteran actor Sathyaraj, who played Aishwarya Rajesh’s father in the film. Touted to be the first ever Tamil film to be made on women’s cricket, Kanaa has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. One may recall that Dangal also enjoyed a good run at the Chinese box office after a dubbed release.