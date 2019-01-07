Kanaa success meet LIVE UPDATES

Kanaa, which was released on December 21, is still holding strong at the box office. Directed by debutant filmmaker Arunraja Kamaraj, the Aishwarya Rajesh starrer revolves around the life of an aspiring woman cricketer, who wants to carve a niche for herself in the international scene.
Kanaa marked the maiden production venture of actor Sivakarthikeyan. Following the success of the film, now talks are on to get it dubbed in Chinese. Sources say the idea for this was mooted by veteran actor Sathyaraj, who played Aishwarya Rajesh’s father in the film. Touted to be the first ever Tamil film to be made on women’s cricket, Kanaa has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. One may recall that Dangal also enjoyed a good run at the Chinese box office after a dubbed release.
I could relate to Kanaa as I have an ambitious daughter, says Ilavarasu
“I think my time was good. Because I could shine in the film despite having stars like Aishwarya Rajesh and Sathyaraj sir. I could relate more to Kanaa because I am also a father, and I have an ambitious daughter,” says actor Ilavarasu.
Dhibu Ninan Thomas on Kanaa success
“I feel extremely happy because as a team we put in so much hard work. Success is also because of the mutual trust and love we had for each other,” says Kanaa music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas.
We had so much positivity around, says Dinesh Krishnan
"Right from day one, we had so much positivity around. Thanks to Sivakarthikeyan for streamlining everything. Had a lot of fun shooting key portions involving Sivakarthikeyan who looked handsome on screen,” says Kanaa cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan.
Aishwarya Rajesh has an opening akin to a male actor's film, says Ruben
“All thanks to the almighty. I am really happy for Sivakarthikeyan. I have no clue about cricket, but I was also a part of a sports drama. Aishwarya Rajesh is a star. She has an opening akin to a male actor's film. Each assistant director is like my family. Thanks to all of them once again. Also, I extend my thanks to the press fraternity who made the film a huge success,” says Editor Ruben.
Kanaa success meet begins
Both technicians and artistes of the film are being given a shield to celebrate the 'success' of Kanaa.