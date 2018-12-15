Kanaa press meet: Highlights

Singer-lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj of Kabali fame has turned director with Kanaa. Based on women’s cricket, the film has Aishwarya Rajesh playing the titular role.

Though the storyline revolves around the life of a woman cricketer, it also explores the relationship between a father and his daughter. For the uninitiated, Kanaa means dreams.

Arunraja, for a long time, was in search of a female actor who could play cricket and finally zeroed in on the Kaaka Muttai girl. While Sathyaraj plays the protagonist’s father, newbie Darshan also plays an important role in the film.

Kanaa is produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan. Arunraja Kamaraj and Sivakarthikeyan were classmates in college and hail from the same hometown.