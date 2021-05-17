Kanaa director Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife Sindhuja succumbs to Covid-19

Tamil film director Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife Sindhuja has passed away due to Covid-19 complications. The filmmaker and his wife had both tested positive for the coronavirus recently. The couple was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. While Arunraja is reportedly showing signs of recovery, Sindhuja passed away on Sunday.

Sindhuja’s untimely death has added to the gloom that has overwhelmed the Tamil film industry owing to the aggressive second wave of the Covid-19. The celebrities are tweeting messages of condolences to Arunraja Kamaraj.

“Met Sindhu Arunraja once at the airport, Such a sweet person. She was so happy & proud of her husband. Sema couple & right now im shocked beyond belief condolonces @Arunrajakamaraj bro – sorry for ur loss. stay strong (sic),” tweeted music composer and actor Hiphop Tamizha.

Deepest Condolences @Arunrajakamaraj brother….. 🙏🏼 Really Sorry for your loss…. — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) May 17, 2021

My deepest condolences to @Arunrajakamaraj bro and his family.Really sorry for your loss.Stay strong brother. — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 17, 2021

Arunraja Kamaraj had made a mark as a songwriter before trying his luck in films as a director. He is known for writing lyrics for the popular “Neruppu Da” from Rajinikanth’s Kabali. Later, he made his directorial debut with women-centric sports drama Kanaa. Bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan, who also played a supporting role in the film, it was received well by the critics and the audience alike. Before he tested positive for the virus, he was busy shooting the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit, Article 15.

The Tamil film fraternity is also mourning the demise of Nitish Veera, who died from the Covid-19 infection on Monday.