Kamal Hassan on Dileep row: I support the stand taken by WCC

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has expressed his support for the stand taken by Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in the ongoing row involving embattled actor Dileep. Talking at a media conclave in Kochi recently, Kamal opined that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) should have held a discussion with the members of WCC before reinstating Dileep’s membership.

“Dileep should have been taken back only after a discussion. I support the stand taken by the WCC,” Kamal told Manorama News.

Kamal is the latest to express his solidarity with WCC that has put AMMA in a tight-spot after it decided to allow Dileep to join the actors’ body even as he was facing court trials in the abduction and sexual assault of a female actor. Dileep is the eight accused in the case.

It is worth noting that Kamal was one of the first leading superstars to congratulate the members of WCC when it was formed last year in the aftermath of the attack on the female actor.

The WCC has taken a strong stand on various issues involving women members of Malayalam show business. Recently, the women’s collective also slammed Mohanlal for justifying the decision on Dileep.

Earlier, 100 members of the Malayalam film fraternity and about 50 high-profile celebrities of the Kannada film industry had issued seperate letters criticising AMMA. Some even demanded the executive members to step down, besides revoking Dileep’s membership.

Mohanlal recently said that Dileep is not part of the association as he has refused to come back into the fold until he is proven innocent in the court of the law.

