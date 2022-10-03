scorecardresearch
Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Vikram, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, will be shown in the Open Cinema category at the upcoming movie gala.

Kamal Haasan in Vikram.

Superstar Kamal Haasan-fronted Tamil blockbuster Vikram is set to be screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), the makers announced on Monday.

The high-octane action drama, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, will be shown in the Open Cinema category at the upcoming movie gala slated to take place from October 5-14.

“We are elated to announce that #Vikram has been officially selected to be screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, 2022,” co-producer Turmeric Media posted on it’s official Twitter page.

Also Read |Vikram movie review: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s enormous fanboy service to Kamal Haasan is extremely satisfying

According to a press note issued by Haasan‘s banner Raaj Kamal Films International, the Open Cinema category recognises “new and internationally acclaimed films that strike the perfect balance between popular and artistic cinema”.

 

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram released theatrically on June 3.

“The response to Vikram all over the world has been extremely overwhelming. The Busan International Film Fesitval is another feather in the film’s cap and its selection is a win for the entire team. We are proud to have our film being screened along with some of the finest films across the globe and are grateful for all the love and adulation from the audiences,” V. Narayanan, CEO of RKFI, said in a statement.

Also Read |Why Vikram, Kamal Haasan’s latest Tamil outing, puts him back in the saddle

Other international titles to be screened in the Open Cinema section are Kingdom 2: Far and Away (Japan), Diary of a Fleeting Affair (France), Even If This Love Disappears Tonight (Japan), Everything Everywhere All at Once (US), The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess (France/Belgium).

India’s Max, Min and Meowzaki, directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, will also be screened in the category. The movie features Adil Hussain, Siddharth Menon, Mandira Bedi, Nasser M, Medha Shankar, Vidhatri Bandi, Nafisa Ali, Gitanjali Rao.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 09:48:02 pm
