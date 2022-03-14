Kamal Haasan’s Vikram gets a release date, see BTS video

Actor Kamal Haasan announced the release date of his next movie Vikram on Monday, as he shared a behind-the-scenes look at the project. The film is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on June 3. Announcing the release date for Vikram, Kamal wrote, “I am waiting with bated breath for our “Vikram” to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3.”

Calling it the “biggest action entertainer,” Kamal gave a glimpse of the film. Besides him, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. The making video also provides a glimpse of the humongous scale of the project. Judging by the BTS visuals, it seems Kamal has a promising action thriller on his hands.

I am waiting with bated breath for our “Vikram” to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.#VikramFromJune3 நானும் உங்கள் முன் சமர்ப்பிக்க ஆவலாய் காத்திருக்கும் “விக்ரம்” உலகின் சிறந்த திரை அரங்குகளில் ஜூன் 3ஆம் தேதி முதல்.https://t.co/1rDp6ro9yz — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 14, 2022

Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International is bankrolling Vikram in association with R Mahendran. The film sees Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Faahadh Faasil will be seen in a power-packed role.

Also starring Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Shivani Narayan, Vikram has music by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography by Girish Gangadharan. Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame is the director of this hugely anticipated film.