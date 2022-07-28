scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 to go on floors in September?

Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar, was earlier rumoured to be shelved. However, fresh reports suggest otherwise.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 9:52:15 am
kamal haasanKamal Haasan was last seen in the blockbuster Vikram.

Actor Kamal Haasan‘s latest Tamil film Vikram was received well by the fans at the box office. Now, the actor has reportedly started the preparation for his much-awaited film Indian 2.

The film will be the sequel to 1996 vigilante movie. The sequel has been in talks for a long time but reports eventually suggested that the film was not going to see the light of the day.

Now, according to Pinkvilla, the film is happening and is ready to go on floors in September this year. Haasan has reportedly already jetted off to the US for the preparation work and will be spending three weeks in the States for the same.

While an official announcement is awaited, it is said that Haasan and director Shankar have sorted their differences with production house Lyca, giving the project a green signal.

In an earlier interview, Haasan had clarified that Indian 2 will never be shelved.

He said, “We had so many things coming in between, apart from the fact that it’s a very big film. We had COVID, we had an accident on the set where people died. It’s so unnerving but we continued. Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.”

Going ahead, Haasan will also be producing a film with Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role.

