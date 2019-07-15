Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 shoot to resume in August

Rumour mills were abuzz that Indian 2 has been shelved due to a fallout between Shankar and Lyca Productions. However, reliable sources say the shoot will begin next month. Though the team shot for a couple of days in January, the film was put on hold as Kamal Haasan was busy with Lok Sabha elections. One may recall, in May, Shankar had approached Reliance Entertainment and Sun Pictures with a copy of the modified script.

Advertising

“The makers are planning to make Indian 2 on a grand scale. Hence, this delay. Lyca Productions wasn’t considering to back out of the project and Shankar is expected to complete the film within the agreed period and budget,” says a source.

In an interview, female lead Kajal Aggarwal had revealed that signing Indian 2 was a step up in her career. Also, the actress said she was undergoing Varma Kalai training for the film.

Indian 2, announced on Kamal Haasan’s birthday in November 2018, will simultaneously release in Telugu as Bharateeyudu 2. The original 1996 film featured Ulaganayagan in dual roles as a father and son. In the sequel, the actor will return as the freedom fighter Senapathy, who is out to root out corruption.

Advertising

Kamal Haasan, currently hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 3, had earlier said Indian 2 would be his last film before he moves on to full-time politics.

On the other hand, if the grapevine is anything to go by, Shankar will begin work on Mudhalvan 2 next. We hear the director is in talks with Vijay, but we have no confirmation if the actor has agreed to come on board yet.

The source added, “Shankar will finish Indian 2 and then move on to the sequel to Mudhalvan.” Let’s wait and watch if Vijay plays the Chief Minister or Arjun Sarja, who played the Chief Minister for one day in Mudhalvan, will be retained.

Vijay is busy with Atlee’s Bigil. He also has Thalapathy 64 with director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Managaram fame in his kitty.